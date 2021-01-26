Stearic Acid Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2020 – 2026 | BASF, Godrej Industries, Procter & Gamble

“

Growth forecast on “ Stearic Acid Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Soaps & Detergents, Intermediates, Personal Care, Rubber Processing, Textile, Lubricants, Others), by Type ( Fractionation, Pressing Method, Hydrogenation Method), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Stearic Acid Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Stearic Acid market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Stearic Acid Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Stearic Acid market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Stearic Acid market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: BASF, Godrej Industries, Procter & Gamble, Wilmar International, 3F GROUP, Cayman Chemical, Chemceed, Deeno Group, Emery Oleochemicals .

This report researches the worldwide Stearic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Stearic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Stearic acid is a waxy solid saturated fatty acid that contains 18-carbon chain. It naturally occurs in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, animal and vegetable fats, and in the milk of several mammals. The chemical formula of stearic acid is C17H35CO2H. Commercially used stearic acid is a mixture of approximately equal amounts of stearic and palmitic acid and small amounts of oleic acid. It is mainly used in the manufacturing soaps and detergents and cosmetics such as shampoos, shaving products, and creams

Benefits such as enhanced shelf life, versatility, and stability as a base for cosmetics are expected to be critical aspects of industry growth in near future. Additionally, it acts as an excellent binder and thickening agent for personal care products. Powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin are projected to strengthen demand in cosmetics and detergent applications. High demand in personal care and soaps & detergents as the surfactant is anticipated to foster product penetration in these segments in next few years. Growing application scope in several niche segments including candle manufacturing, metal processing, and dietary supplements is also expected to bolster industry growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific stearic acid market accounted for most of the total demand in 2017 and is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of rapid industrialization. Growing demand for personal care, detergents and plastics maybe attributed to high growth in the region. Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea are slated to emerge as major consumers, complementing market growth.

Global Stearic Acid market size will increase to 9950 Million US$ by 2026, from 6890 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stearic Acid.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Stearic Acid market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Stearic Acid pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Stearic Acid markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Stearic Acid market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Stearic Acid market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Stearic Acid market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Stearic Acid market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Stearic Acid market?

