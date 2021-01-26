Steel Casting Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Research, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Hitachi, Anhui Yingliu, Peekay

“

Growth forecast on “ Steel Casting Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Automobile, Construction, Mining), by Type ( Low-Carbon Steel, Low-Alloy Heat-Resistant Steel, High Alloy Heat Resistant Steel), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Steel Casting Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Steel Casting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Steel Casting Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Steel Casting market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Steel Casting market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Hitachi, Anhui Yingliu, Peekay, Kobe Steel, Precision Castparts, Amsteel Castings, Nucor, Hyundai Steel, ESCO .

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/645890/global-steel-casting-market

This report researches the worldwide Steel Casting market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Casting breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Steel casting is a method in which liquified steel is poured into the mold, which is made of sand or ceramic plater, to create the desired shape. Steel castings are preferred for applications requiring high strength, weldability, corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and serviceability under low and high temperatures.

Steel casting finds applications across many industries such as automotive, transportation, construction, and infrastructure for its properties like ductility, malleability, durability, and great strength. The steel casting manufacturers are implementing several advanced technologies based on the requirements of the end-users. The growing need for castings with specific dimension, size, and weight has prompted the steel casting manufacturers to adopt simulation-based castings. Simulation-based models help in minimizing the operation expenses and decreasing wastage. This casting technique also enables visualization of the virtual casting processes such as mold filling, cooling, and solidification with respect to direction and time for the manufacturers. The surge in industrial and infrastructure activities across the globe will positively aid the growth of the steel casting market in the coming years.

Global Steel Casting market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Casting.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Steel Casting market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Steel Casting pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Hitachi, Anhui Yingliu, Peekay, Kobe Steel, Precision Castparts, Amsteel Castings, Nucor, Hyundai Steel, ESCO

Segment by Types:

Low-Carbon Steel, Low-Alloy Heat-Resistant Steel, High Alloy Heat Resistant Steel

Segment by Applications:

Automobile, Construction, Mining

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Steel Casting markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Steel Casting market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Steel Casting market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Steel Casting market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Steel Casting market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Steel Casting market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/645890/global-steel-casting-market

Table of Contents

Global Steel Casting Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Casting Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Steel Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low-Carbon Steel

1.4.3 Low-Alloy Heat-Resistant Steel

1.4.4 High Alloy Heat Resistant Steel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Steel Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Mining

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Steel Casting Production

2.1.1 Global Steel Casting Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Steel Casting Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Steel Casting Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Steel Casting Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Steel Casting Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Steel Casting Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Steel Casting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Steel Casting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Steel Casting Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Steel Casting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Steel Casting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Steel Casting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Steel Casting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Steel Casting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Steel Casting Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Steel Casting Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Steel Casting Production

4.2.2 United States Steel Casting Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Steel Casting Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Steel Casting Production

4.3.2 Europe Steel Casting Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Steel Casting Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Steel Casting Production

4.4.2 China Steel Casting Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Steel Casting Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Steel Casting Production

4.5.2 Japan Steel Casting Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Steel Casting Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Steel Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Steel Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Steel Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Steel Casting Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Steel Casting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Steel Casting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Steel Casting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Steel Casting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Casting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Steel Casting Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Steel Casting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Steel Casting Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Casting Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Casting Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Steel Casting Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue by Type

6.3 Steel Casting Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Steel Casting Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Steel Casting Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Steel Casting Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Hitachi

8.1.1 Hitachi Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.1.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Anhui Yingliu

8.2.1 Anhui Yingliu Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.2.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Peekay

8.3.1 Peekay Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.3.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Kobe Steel

8.4.1 Kobe Steel Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.4.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Precision Castparts

8.5.1 Precision Castparts Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.5.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Amsteel Castings

8.6.1 Amsteel Castings Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.6.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Nucor

8.7.1 Nucor Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.7.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Hyundai Steel

8.8.1 Hyundai Steel Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.8.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 ESCO

8.9.1 ESCO Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Casting

8.9.4 Steel Casting Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Steel Casting Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Steel Casting Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Steel Casting Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Steel Casting Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Steel Casting Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Steel Casting Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Steel Casting Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Steel Casting Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Steel Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Steel Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Steel Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Steel Casting Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Steel Casting Upstream Market

11.1.1 Steel Casting Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Steel Casting Raw Material

11.1.3 Steel Casting Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Steel Casting Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Steel Casting Distributors

11.5 Steel Casting Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/645890/global-steel-casting-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”