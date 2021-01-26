Steel Long Products Market: What will restrict growth globally? | ArcelorMittal, EVRAZ, Gerdau

“

Growth forecast on “ Steel Long Products Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Construction, Automotive and Aerospace, Railway and Highway, Others), by Type ( Rebars, Wire Rods, Tubes, Sections), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Steel Long Products Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

The Steel Long Products market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market.

Some of the key players operating in this Report are: ArcelorMittal, EVRAZ, Gerdau, Shagang Group, NSSMC .

This report researches the worldwide Steel Long Products market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Long Products breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In steel industry terminology long steel products or long products refers to steel products including wire, rod, rail, and bars as well as types of steel structural sections and girders.

One trend in market is increase in use of steel scrap. The use of scraped steel and iron is increasing to reduce the environmental concerns regarding carbon dioxide emissions. Recycling of scrap improves the industry’s economic viability and reduces the environmental impact by eliminating the need for iron ore extraction for steel production. This decreases carbon dioxide emissions significantly, saves energy and water consumption, and reduces air pollution. On an average, 1.79 metric tons of carbon dioxide is saved for each metric ton of scrap steel. Steel scrap has, therefore, become the choice of raw material for steel long product producers. Thus, concern for global warming caused by the steel industry is driving the use of steel scrap for the production of steel long products.

One driver in market is rising industrialization in APAC leading to demand for steel long products. APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for steel long products worldwide. The rapid increase in industrialization and economic growth in countries like China, India, and Japan are key drivers of demand for steel long products in this region.

Global Steel Long Products market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Long Products.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Steel Long Products market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Steel Long Products pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

ArcelorMittal, EVRAZ, Gerdau, Shagang Group, NSSMC

Segment by Types:

Rebars, Wire Rods, Tubes, Sections

Segment by Applications:

Construction, Automotive and Aerospace, Railway and Highway, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Steel Long Products markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Steel Long Products market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Steel Long Products market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Steel Long Products market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Steel Long Products market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Steel Long Products market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

