Steel Manufacturing Market Size, Industry Growth Status and Opportunities for Leading Players 2020 – 2026 | Arcelor Mittal, Baoshan Iron & Steel, Hebei Iron & Steel Group

Growth forecast on “ Steel Manufacturing Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Construction, Automotive, Transport, Power, Mechanical Machinery, Metal Goods, Domestic Appliances), by Type ( Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Steel Manufacturing Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Steel Manufacturing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Steel Manufacturing Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Steel Manufacturing market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Steel Manufacturing market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Arcelor Mittal, Baoshan Iron & Steel, Hebei Iron & Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Anshan Iron and Steel Group, EVRAZ, Gerdau, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corp, Maanshan Iron & Steel, Nucor Corp, POSCO, RIVA Group, Shagang Group, Shandong Iron and Steel Group, Shougang Group Corp, Tata Steel Group, United States Steel Corp, Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp .

This report researches the worldwide Steel Manufacturing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Manufacturing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Steel is the main engineering material used in industries such as Construction, Automotive, Transport, Power, Mechanical Machinery, Metal Goods, and Domestic Appliances. It is also the main material utilized in delivering renewable energy such as solar, tidal, and wind power. Steel is composed of iron, carbon, impurities, and alloying elements, the combination of which determines the properties of the steel.

One of the major trends in this market is growth in the Renewable Energy industry, which will require steel to develop infrastructure. This will strengthen the demand for steel in the coming years. Steel will play a major role in developing infrastructure for the generation of power from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and tidal. The usage of steel will enable taller, stronger, and lighter-weight towers for wind turbines, increasing their efficiency and reducing carbon emissions associated with their construction.

One of the major drivers in this market is growth in emerging economies. Over the last few years, growth of developed markets such as the US, the EU, and Japan stagnated. This resulted in weak demand for steel products. However, growth in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has countered this effect with their increased infrastructure and construction investment.

Global Steel Manufacturing market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Manufacturing.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Steel Manufacturing market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Steel Manufacturing pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Arcelor Mittal, Baoshan Iron & Steel, Hebei Iron & Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Anshan Iron and Steel Group, EVRAZ, Gerdau, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corp, Maanshan Iron & Steel, Nucor Corp, POSCO, RIVA Group, Shagang Group, Shandong Iron and Steel Group, Shougang Group Corp, Tata Steel Group, United States Steel Corp, Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp

Segment by Types:

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel

Segment by Applications:

Construction, Automotive, Transport, Power, Mechanical Machinery, Metal Goods, Domestic Appliances

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Steel Manufacturing markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Steel Manufacturing market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Steel Manufacturing market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Steel Manufacturing market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Steel Manufacturing market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Steel Manufacturing market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Steel Manufacturing Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Manufacturing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbon Steel

1.4.3 Alloy Steel

1.4.4 Stainless Steel

1.4.5 Tool Steel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Transport

1.5.5 Power

1.5.6 Mechanical Machinery

1.5.7 Metal Goods

1.5.8 Domestic Appliances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production

2.1.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Steel Manufacturing Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Steel Manufacturing Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Steel Manufacturing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Steel Manufacturing Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Steel Manufacturing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Steel Manufacturing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Steel Manufacturing Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Steel Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Steel Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Steel Manufacturing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Steel Manufacturing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Steel Manufacturing Production by Regions

4.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Steel Manufacturing Production

4.2.2 United States Steel Manufacturing Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Steel Manufacturing Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Steel Manufacturing Production

4.3.2 Europe Steel Manufacturing Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Steel Manufacturing Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Steel Manufacturing Production

4.4.2 China Steel Manufacturing Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Steel Manufacturing Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Steel Manufacturing Production

4.5.2 Japan Steel Manufacturing Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Steel Manufacturing Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue by Type

6.3 Steel Manufacturing Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Arcelor Mittal

8.1.1 Arcelor Mittal Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.1.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Baoshan Iron & Steel

8.2.1 Baoshan Iron & Steel Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.2.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Hebei Iron & Steel Group

8.3.1 Hebei Iron & Steel Group Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.3.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

8.4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.4.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Anshan Iron and Steel Group

8.5.1 Anshan Iron and Steel Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.5.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 EVRAZ

8.6.1 EVRAZ Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.6.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Gerdau

8.7.1 Gerdau Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.7.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Hyundai Steel

8.8.1 Hyundai Steel Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.8.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 JFE Steel Corp

8.9.1 JFE Steel Corp Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.9.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Maanshan Iron & Steel

8.10.1 Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Manufacturing

8.10.4 Steel Manufacturing Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Nucor Corp

8.12 POSCO

8.13 RIVA Group

8.14 Shagang Group

8.15 Shandong Iron and Steel Group

8.16 Shougang Group Corp

8.17 Tata Steel Group

8.18 United States Steel Corp

8.19 Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Steel Manufacturing Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Steel Manufacturing Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Steel Manufacturing Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Steel Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Steel Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Steel Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Steel Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Steel Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Steel Manufacturing Upstream Market

11.1.1 Steel Manufacturing Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Steel Manufacturing Raw Material

11.1.3 Steel Manufacturing Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Steel Manufacturing Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Steel Manufacturing Distributors

11.5 Steel Manufacturing Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

