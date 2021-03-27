Steel Pipe Coatings Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2027

In 2020, the Steel Pipe Coatings market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Steel Pipe Coatings market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Steel Pipe Coatings market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Innovation in the development of steel pipe coatings for marine environment received a huge boost after new research introduced the concept of producing coatings to prevent biofouling activities. The research suggests using marine organism sensory interference principle for the development of coatings to prevent biofouling from sea barnacles and zebra mussels.

A significant development addressing the burgeoning demand of high-performance steel pipe coatings to inhibit corrosion in oil and gas industries was the release of a study which suggested the use of composite coatings in steel pipelines used in the industry. The study suggested an increase in additives used in coatings aided in enhancing the surface hardness and wear resistance of steel pipelines.

With the demand for treatment of damaged coatings on the rise, researchers released a new study highlighting the use of cathodic protection to decelerate corrosion of the exposed steel pipe while preventing damage to any surrounding coatings.

Some of the leading players operating in the steel pipe coatings market include SHAWCOR, LaBarge Coating, LB Foster, The Bayou Companies, MULHEIM Pipe Coatings, Southland Pipe, Sub-One Systems, and Kelly Pipe Co. LLC.

Steel Pipe Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global steel pipe coatings market can be segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry, and application.

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of the material type as,

Fusion bond epoxy

Bituminous asphalt

Cement-Mortar

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry as,

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building & Construction

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

Wastewater treatment

Irrigation

Others

Research Methodology of Steel Pipe Coatings Market Report

The global Steel Pipe Coatings market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Steel Pipe Coatings market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Steel Pipe Coatings market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.