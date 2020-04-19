StePac releases sustainability methodology for produce packaging

The company intends to introduce the methodology at a sustainability occasion it is facilitating at the Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit Oct. 19 in Anaheim, Calif.

Albeit constraining the utilization of plastic in packaging crisp produce, especially on store racks, is a focal point of maintainable packaging activities, surrendering its utilization would compound the issue of food waste, as per a StePac news release. Plastic is the medium most fit for keeping food fresher, taking into account more extensive food dispersion, as indicated by the release.

“Plastic packaging plays a critical role in the fresh produce and food industry, not least because of its ability to dramatically curtail food waste,” Gary Ward, business improvement manager for StePac, said in the release. “Our technology is based on four pillars of sustainability designed to significantly lighten the environmental footprint of plastic packaging.”

StePac’s Xtend altered environment packaging is atmosphere positive, as indicated by the company, in that it broadens timeframe of realistic usability and diminishes food waste while sparing more carbon outflows than it produces. For instance, Peruvian asparagus exporters had the option to utilize ocean cargo rather than airship cargo when delivery to Europe with Xtend. The packaging likewise permitted Salinas, Calif., shippers to quit utilizing non-recyclable wax containers when delivery cross-country, as per the release.

StePac’s top-seals are lean, cutting 20-30% plastic over customary clamshell, and the company’s Xflow packaging system can decrease plastic by as much as 40% contrasted with manual packing in pre-shaped sacks, as per the release.

Non-pure plastics can be precisely reused for just down-streamed items, not supporting a “circular economy,” as per the release. StePac has a scope of homopolymer-based items with altered air properties that can be precisely reused to “support a resource-efficient looped system,” as indicated by the release.

Chemical reusing is essential for some increasingly advanced new produce packaging, enabling them to be transformed into new items.

“We have multilayered plastic structures that conform to chemical recycling, a process which is complementary to mechanical recycling systems in facilitating a true circular economy,” Ward said in the release. “This is the direction the industry is taking, and StePac’s goal is to lead it toward a more sustainably sound phase.”