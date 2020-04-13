Sterilization Services Market Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

Millions of people across the world get affected by HAIs (healthcare-associated infections) while receiving health treatments. Factors such as inadequate hygiene environment conditions, poor infrastructure absence of guidelines, and lack of knowledge regarding infection control measures are increasing the prevalence of HAIs. The common HAIs caused by inadequate sterilization procedures are hepatitis B and C, surgical site infections (SSI), HIV infection, urinary and vascular catheter-associated infections, and ventilator-associated infection. Healthcare-associated infections create additional suffering for patients, increase hospital stays with high cost, and resists the function of antimicrobials. According to the WHO, annual expenditure due to healthcare-associated infections is estimated to be approximately US$ 7.7 billion in Europe and US$ 6.5 billion in the US. The above mentioned facts highlight the importance of sterilization in the healthcare domain to prevent HAIs. Lack of sterilization in surgical instruments and reusable objects such as endoscopic devices, respiratory care devices, and hemodialysis devices, lead to HAIs

The sterilization services market was valued at US$ 2,712.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,400.18 million by 2027.



The global sterilization services market, based on mode of delivery, has been segmented into offsite sterilization services and onsite sterilization services. The offsite sterilization services segment held the largest share of the market, by mode of delivery. Hospital infections pose various challenges to health centers. Healthcare-associated infections increase the hospitalization period and complications in patient condition. Currently, the healthcare services market is changing rapidly. There is an intense competition among service providers, and policies governing the industry are continually evolving. With regard to sterilization, many hospitals are opting offsite sterilization services.

The global sterilization services market, based on end user, has been segmented into medical device companies, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and other end users. The medical device companies segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. The demand for medical devices is estimated to increase in the coming years owing to the increasing population and prevalence of chronic diseases

