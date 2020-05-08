Steviol Glycoside Market to Witness Huge Growth in The Future | Cargill Incorporated, PureCircle, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, GL Stevia, Tate & Lyle

This Steviol Glycoside Market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take the business towards the growth and success. The report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. What is more, Steviol Glycoside Market research report also comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. The report has been provided with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers advanced perspective of the market place.

Global steviol glycoside market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 535.06 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1085.87 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the spread of awareness regarding the benefits of steviol glycoside.

By Type Stevioside Rebaudioside A Rebaudioside C Dulcoside A Other

By End-User Beverage Food Medicine Chemicals Others Paints & Coatings Personal Care

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key players in the market

Few of the key competitors currently working in the steviol glycoside market are Cargill Incorporated, PureCircle, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, GL Stevia, Tate & Lyle, MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO. LTD., Ingredion Incorporated, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Sunwin Stevia International Inc., Zhucheng HaoTian Pharm Co.Ltd., FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Sweegen.com, Evolva, Stevia Extraction Technology, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Layn Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Kerry Inc.

Market Drivers:

Adoption as an artificial sweetener from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry due to its neutral effects on diabetes patients is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand for the product amid rising levels of applications and end-use for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inability to be used as a sweetener or an additive for the consumption of children is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Side effects or allergic reactions recorded in some individuals with its consumption is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

