Strategic Assessment of Worldwide Security Testing Market – Forecast Till 2027 |The Insight Partners

Security testing is a process which intends to check the security mechanism and provide the flaws in the mechanism which are remarked to be threat to the information systems, Hence the security testing is used to protect the sensitive data of the business and maintain the functionality intact in case of any emergency. In other words security testing guarantees, that system and applications in a company are safeguarded from any threats which can damage the company`s secured data or process. These threats can be easily executed by hackers and intend to disclose secured data which might disturb the entire business processes. Security testing is being utilized by organizations such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), public sectors, IT and Telecommunication, etc. The reason behind high growth rate of security testing market is rules and regulations set by government agencies and public bodies.

Increasing adoption of cloud services by small, medium and large enterprises have been one of the driving forces for security testing. Protecting high sensitive data is merely an inevitable process while, ensuring the proper execution of security is also very important. Cyber security and growing usage of automated testing tools in IT and Telecommunication infrastructures are other driving forces of growing trends in security testing market.

Security testing market is broadly segmented by type, applications, deployment model, end-user and geography. Type of security testing vary with applications and end-user industries. Types of security testing include Network Security Testing Services which is further segmented into Firewall Testing, Vpn Testing, Ids/Ips Testing, Url Filtering/Utm Testing and others. The market is also addressed with respect to end-user industries, some of the key verticals which finds security testing to an inevitable process are government and public sectors, healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, retail and many others. There are two types of deployment model such as on-premises and off-premises.

Request Sample Copy @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000173

The application of security testing is broadly classified into static application security testing and dynamic security testing. Security testing application can also be segmented by services which includes Web Application Security Testing, Mobile Application Security Testing, Cloud Application Security Testing, and Enterprise/Desktop Application Security Testing. The intensity of need varies with business size or firm size, hence the segment business type further explains the market with respect to small, medium and enterprise level businesses.

Global security testing market is bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America holds one of the major share in the global security testing market. High demand for cyber security has led to the increasing adoption of security testing in IT and Telecommunication systems, public sectors and government bodies. Next growing markets are considered to be APAC and Europe.Some of the key market leaders in security testing market include Accenture PLC, Applause, Cenzic, Inc., Cisco Systems, HP Enterprises, IBM Corporation, Mcafee, NT Objectives, Veracode, Whitehat Security among others.

Few Key Points from Table of Content

7 Security Testing Market – Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Security Testing Market Sales Revenue (US$ Bn), 2014 – 2025

7.2 Security Testing Market – Market Share Analysis of Market Positioning of Key Players, 2015

8 Global Security Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

8.2 Firewall Testing

8.3 Vpn Testing

8.4 Ids/Ips Testing

8.5 URL Filtering/ UTM Testing

9 Global Security Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Applications

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

9.2 Static Application Testing

9.3 Dynamic Application Testing

10 Global Security Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

10.2 On- Premises

10.3 Cloud Deployment

11 Global Security Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-users

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

11.2 Government

11.3 Retail

11.4 BFSI

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Telecommunication & IT

11.7 Others

13 Global Security Testing Market, Key Company Profiles Included Key Facts, Business Description, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis and Key Developments

13.1 Accenture PLC

13.2 Applause

13.3 Cenzic, Inc.

13.4 Cisco Systems

13.5 HP Enterprise

13.6 IBM Corporation

13.7 Mcafee

13.8 NT Objectives

13.9 Veracode

13.10 Whitehat Security

Inquire about discount on this report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000173

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Media, and Telecommunication industries. Our syndicated research content is focused towards providing global and regional market forecasts and analysis. All our syndicated reports provide analysis of key trends, market size and shares, and competitive landscape analysis. We provide detailed segmentation of market by geography, technology, product or service which helps our clients get a deeper market analysis.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]