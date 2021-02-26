Strategic Focus on Substation Automation Market 2025 with Key Players Like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric

Substation automation is a method of using data from Intelligent Electronic Devices. It refers to controlling and automating the capabilities within the substation and controlling power systems devices through commands from remote users. Increasing improved electricity service demand throughout the world and growing demand for smart grid are the major driver for the growth of market of substation automation.

Some of the key players of Substation Automation Market:

ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratiories Inc., Novatech LLC, Crompton Greaves

The Global Substation Automation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Type:

Transmission substation

Distribution substation

Segmentation by End-Users:

Utility

Steel

Mining

Oil & Gas

Transportation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Substation Automation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Substation Automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Substation Automation Market Size

2.2 Substation Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Substation Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Substation Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Substation Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Substation Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Substation Automation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Substation Automation Revenue by Product

4.3 Substation Automation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Substation Automation Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

