‘Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Thailand – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Thai life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Thai life insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, claims paid, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Thai economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Thai life insurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Thai life insurance industry.

– Comparison of Thai life insurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium and claim trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the Thai economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, and investment opportunities.

– Thai insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Thai life insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

– Distribution channels deployed by the Thai life insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Thailand.

– It provides historical values for the Thai life insurance segment for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Thai life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It provides a comparison of the Thai life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Thailand.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in Thailand and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Thai life insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Thai life insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Thai insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Companies Mentioned:

American International Assurance

Muang Thai Life Assurance

Thai Life Insurance

Krungthai Axa Life Insurance

SCB Life Assurance

Bangkok Life Assurance

Allianz Ayudhya Assurance

FWD Life Insurance

Prudential Life Assurance

Ocean Life Insurance

