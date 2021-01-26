‘Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in Thailand – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Thai reinsurance segment, and a comparison of the Thai reinsurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded, cession rates, and total investment income during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Thai economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Thai reinsurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Thai reinsurance industry.

– Comparison of Thai reinsurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium accepted trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the Thai economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Thai insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Thai reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

– Distribution channels deployed by the Thai reinsurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Thailand.

– It provides historical values for the Thai reinsurance segment for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Thai reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It provides a comparison of the Thai reinsurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for reinsurance products in Thailand.

– It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Thailand, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Thai reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Thai reinsurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Thai insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Companies Mentioned:

Thai Re

Thaire Life Assurance Public Co. Ltd

Asian Reinsurance Corporation

Munich Re

