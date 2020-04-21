Streaming Analytics Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Streaming Analytics and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Streaming Analytics market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Streaming Analytics market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Streaming Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 47.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.98% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

SAS Institute

Tibco Software

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Informatica Corporation

Impetus Technologies

Software AG

Sqlstream