Streaming Analytics Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Software AG, SQL Stream, Striim

According to Publisher, the Global Streaming Analytics Market is accounted for $8.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $67.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. Emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, AI and strategic shift toward real-time accurate forecasts are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of integrating legacy systems with big data solutions is a major factor restricting the market growth.

The Global Streaming Analytics Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Leading Players in the Streaming Analytics Market: IBM Corporation, Axonize, Espertech, Impetus Technologies, Inetco, Informatica Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Software AG, SQL Stream, Striim, Tibco and WSO2

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Organization

– Small And Medium Organization

Types Covered:

– Services

– Software

Deployments Covered:

– Cloud-Based

– On-Premise

Components Covered:

– Services

– Software

The Streaming Analytics market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Streaming Analytics Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Streaming Analytics key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Streaming Analytics market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Competitive landscape

The Streaming Analytics Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Applications Covered:

– Customer Management

– Fraud Detection

– Location Intelligence

– Network Management and Optimization

– Operations Management

– Predictive Asset Management

– Product Innovation

– Risk Management

– Sales and Marketing

– Supply Chain Management

– Other Applications

Streaming Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Streaming Analytics Market Size

2.2 Streaming Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Streaming Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Streaming Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Streaming Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Streaming Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Streaming Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Streaming Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Streaming Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Streaming Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Streaming Analytics Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Streaming Analytics market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Streaming Analytics Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Streaming Analytics Market. The report on the Global Streaming Analytics Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

