Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2027

“The global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market is expected to reach US$ 17,290.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,243.80 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020-2027.” The increased number of chronic disease prevalence around the globe, significant number of vaccination and immunization programs that incorporate the use of subcutaneous drug delivery devices for therapeutic administration, rise in the research and development of new products leading to the subsequent introduction of novel solutions and devices in the market are expected to account for the growth of the market. However, risk of infections and other diseases associated with the use of injections and syringes is likely to hamper the market growth.

Technological Advancements and Increasing Product Launches

The advancement in the field of the healthcare industry is driving to the players for more research and developments for the subcutaneous drug delivery devices for the administration purpose required during various medical conditions. Various manufacturers are coming up with innovative products to sustain in the highly fragmented global market. Moreover, the easy regulatory approvals in the Asian countries has led to mid-sized companies enter the market and compete with the local and established players. For instance, in June 2016, Haselmeier announces the German launch of the BerliPen areo 3 through Berlin-Chemie. Key features of this third-generation BerliPen are an optimized dose indicator, innovative low-friction mechanism for smooth injection release in addition to an enhanced feeling of safety by means of audible and tactile dose settings. Moreover, in April 2016, Emperra GmbH launched a new Bluetooth insulin pen model. The new ESYSTA BT pen is equipped with a Bluetooth interface and transfers the injected insulin doses directly to the patient’s digital blood glucose diary. Thus, owing to rising number of novel product launches and approvals, the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market is expected to witness rapid growth.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Over the past few decades, Research and development (R&D) in drug delivery devices is increasing across the globe due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Drug delivery is the method or process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans. Various routes of administration are being studied in order to treat these chronic diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases. Also, cancer is one of the leading cause of death in the North America region. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed.

Targeted drug delivery system (TDDS) is a system, which delivers the drug in a controlled manner at a preselected biosite. Nanotechnology based delivery systems are making a significant impact on cancer treatment and the polymers play key role in the development of nanoparticulate carriers for cancer therapy. Some important technological advantages of nanotherapeutic drug delivery systems (NDDS) include prolonged half-life, improved bio-distribution, increased circulation time of the drug, controlled and sustained release of the drug, versatility of route of administration, increased intercellular concentration of drug and many more. Thus, the increasing prevalence and incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases poses several opportunities for the subcutaneous drug delivery systems market to grow during the forecast period.

Syringe Type Insights

The global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market, based on the syringe type was segmented into fillable injectable and prefilled injectable. In 2018, the fillable injectable held a largest market share of the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market, by syringe type. However, the prefilled injectable segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the coming years. The use of prefilled injectable devices such as syringes have expanded and overcame the traditional drug delivery approaches. Moreover, these syringes have been utilized across multiple therapeutic sectors including blood stimulants, vaccines, therapeutic protein, hormones, drugs, supplements, nutraceuticals and others.

