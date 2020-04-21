Substation Automation Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Substation Automation and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Substation Automation market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Substation Automation market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Substation Automation Market was valued at USD 114.14 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 171.18 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Cisco Systems

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Novatech