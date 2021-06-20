Sugar Confectionery Market Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2026 | The Hershey Company; Nestlé; Mars, Incorporated; Mondelēz International; others

Sugar Confectionery Market: Inclusive Insight

The Sugar Confectionery Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Sugar Confectionery market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: The Hershey Company; Nestlé; Mars, Incorporated; Mondelēz International; HARIBO of America, Inc.; Ferrero; Lindt & Sprüngli; The Kraft Heinz Company; Perfetti Van Melle; LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD.; Adams & Brooks, Inc.; Jelly Belly Candy Company.; AS Kalev,; Mapro Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Barambo; Roshen.ua; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Global Sugar Confectionery Market By Type (Pastilles, Gums, Jellies, Caramel & Toffees, Hard-Boiled Sweets, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Others), Packaging Type (Sachet, Box, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growth in the marketing expenditure and strong publicity activities resulting in growth of adoption for confectionery products

Growth in the disposable income of individuals resulting in adoption of confectionery products for self-consumption as well as for gifting purposes; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing population suffering from diabetes resulting in health concerns and decrease in adoption of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerable and fluctuating rate in the prices of raw materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD. announced that they had collaborated with DKSH, expansion and distribution experts to achieve an expanded level of market share and capabilities in Singapore. DKSH will handle all the sales management, key account & product management, credit control services, warehousing & stock management, along with the order fulfilment.

In March 2018, Nestlé announced the launch of chocolate bars with company’s innovative sugar reduction technology incorporated in the product. The white chocolate bars named as, “Milkybar Wowsomes” are advertised with 30% less sugar usage and will commercially sold in United Kingdom & Ireland.

In January 2018, Nestlé announced that they have agreed to sell their U.S. confectionery business to Ferrero for USD 2.8 billion. This move will help in expanding both the company’s business models and the deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

