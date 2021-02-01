Sulfur Dioxide Market 2020-2025 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demands, Applications, Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research Report

The Global Sulfur Dioxide Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of X.XX % by 2025. The market is segmented into Application and region. The market is largely driven by increasing consumption of Sulfur Dioxide.

Increasing demand of Sulfur Dioxide in sulfuric acid manufacturing; increasing per capita food production with growing population is projected to drive the global Sulfur Dioxide market during the forecast period. Moreover, Sulfur Dioxide is also an ingredient used in food & beverages such as fermentation agent in beer & wine, soft drinks and aerated drinks which will expected to further propel the market demand globally.

Based on Application the market is divided into sulfuric acid manufacturing, Dipping Agent, Refrigerating Agent, Bleaching Agent, Food preservation, and others. The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region will projected to be the largest market in global Sulfur Dioxide Market.

Sulfuric acid manufacturing application accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to increasing use for fertilizer manufacturing.

Some of the key players operating in this market are DuPont, BASF SE, The Linde Group, Boliden Group, among others.

Global Sulfur Dioxide Market is spread across 121 pages, profiling 04 companies and supported with tables and figures.

