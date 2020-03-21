Sulphur Bentonite Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

The global Sulphur Bentonite market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Sulphur Bentonite market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Sulphur Bentonite market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Sulphur Bentonite across various industries.

The Sulphur Bentonite market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

manufacturers have recognised the growth potential in the Asia Pacific region owing to the growing sulphur deficiency in the soil. A number of new production plants are being established and expansion of production capacities of existing plants is also being done to cater to the domestic needs.

North America to catch up with APAC on the production and consumption front

North America has been a major producer as well as consumer of sulphur bentonite. Sulphur bentonite has performed exceptionally well on North American soil. There has been significant improvement in the oil content and yield of major oil seeds including rape seed and soybean among others. The increased yield of canola than that of other cereals is primarily owing to the use of sulphur bentonite. Canada is amongst the leading producers of canola; hence, a significant demand is projected to evolve from the country. On the other hand, the U.S. is projected to generate significant demand owing to the growing production of soybean and corn. However, regulations being imposed by governments like the U.S. Clean Air Act are likely to act as a prominent roadblock in the growth of the sulphur bentonite market in the coming years. Furthermore, the burgeoning development of shale gas in the petrochemicals industry of the region has further affected sulphur production to a significant extent.

