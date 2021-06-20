Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights and Capacity Growth Analysis 2020 to 2026

Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market: Inclusive Insight

The well-established Key players in the market are: DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge North America, Inc., Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, LECICO GmbH, American Lecithin Company, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Novastell, Clarkson Specialty Lecithins, Austrade Inc., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., GIIAVA among others.

Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market Trends | Industry Segment by Application (Food, Feed, and Healthcare), Form (Powdered De-Oiled Lecithin, Granulated De-Oiled Lecithin), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The sunflower lecithin is an allergen free which is preferred substitute for soy lecithin in the European and Asian countries. Sunflower lecithin is used in bread, chocolate, instant products, biscuits, margarine and other food products. The sunflower lecithin can act as wetting agent, natural emulsifying agent, separating agent, stabilizer, antioxidant and dispersing agent. Crude lecithin is used for processing purpose in the food industry, which is a vital element for formula feeds and feed supplements intended for animal farming. The de-oiled sunflower lecithin powder comprises of a high concentration of phospholipids that can give very good results even used in less amount.

De-oiled sunflower lecithin is sustainable hypoallergenic and safe in nature. These are available in pale yellow color. Other benefits like lower linolenic acid and high phosphatidylcholine content provide more stability and excellent performance for applications in dietetic, food and pharmaceutical markets.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for natural food additives will act as driving force for the market

Growing acceptance of sunflower-based lecithin is driving the growth of the market

Rising demand for convenience food will fuel the market growth

The rise in health-conscious consumers due to hike in obesity cases in developed regions such as North America and Europe will boost the market

Market Restraints

Replicability of de-oiled lecithin by synthetic alternatives will restrict the growth of the market

Adverse reactions of excess use of de-oiled lecithin can cause nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain, and other diseases which will hamper the market growth

