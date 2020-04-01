Superyacht Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | AMELS, BLOHM+VOSS, CHRISTENSEN SHIPYARDS, FEADSHIP, FINCANTIERI S.P.A

Superyacht are high-end luxury yacht that boats of wide range of luxury and highly customized comforts for the owners. The professionally customized yacht are suited for private excursion, commercial events, and extravagant tours for different individuals. Presently, the superyacht have extensive scope of application across commercial events, private tours and rental services for high-net worth individuals in different countries globally. Moreover, owing to significantly large price of the superyacht have contributed substantially in penetration of certified pre owned yachts as well into the global superyacht market. Furthermore, the yacht size also has profound influence over the customization as well as inclusion on luxury yacht offerings.

Factors such as number of rising high-net worth individuals and popularity of yacht are major market driver of the superyacht market globally. In addition to this, the swift popularity of luxury yacht trips popular tourist destinations and rental services are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in developing economies during the forecast period. Besides, the rising shift in affluent consumer lifestyle and penetration of high-end luxury services among popular tourist destination and rising disposable income of the individuals is projected to propel the growth of the market during the coming years. Thus, the superyacht market is poised to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include AMELS, BLOHM+VOSS, CHRISTENSEN SHIPYARDS LLC, FEADSHIP, FINCANTIERI S.P.A., HEESEN YACHTS B.V., LURSSEN, NOBISKRUG, OCEANCO, PRINCESS YACHTS LIMITED

The “Global Superyacht Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of superyacht market with detailed market segmentation by offering, train type and geography. The global superyacht market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading superyacht market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global superyacht market is segmented on the basis of hull and size. Based on hull, the market is segmented into mono hull and multi hull. Further, by size the super yacht is broadly classified into , up to 25 meters, 26-60 meters, 61-120 meters, and 121-200 meters.

