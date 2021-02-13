Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Growth and key Industry Players 2019 Analysis and Forecast

The surface mount technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are mounted directly to the surface of printed circuit boards. SMT provides various advantages such as reduced material handling costs, reduced board costs, and controlled manufacturing process. The increasing demand for flex circuits in the wearable electronics industry is the major factor driving the demand for surface mount technology market. Placement equipment among the equipment type is expected to hold a significant market share and is expected to grow at a good CAGR.

The growing popularity of miniaturized consumer electronics, increasing demand for flex circuits in mobile phone and smart card industry are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the surface mount technology equipment market. However, high investment costs for setting up the machinery is expected to hinder the growth of the surface mount technology equipment market. Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the surface mount technology equipment market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of strong semiconductor and consumer electronics industry.

The reports cover key developments in the surface mount technology equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from surface mount technology equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for surface mount technology equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the surface mount technology equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key surface mount technology equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Autotronik-SMT GmbH

– Hangzhou NeoDen Technology Co.,Ltd

– Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

– Juki Corporation

– Mycronic

– Nordson Corporation

– Panasonic Corporation

– Saki Corporation.

– Seika Machinery, Inc.

– Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes factors affecting surface mount technology equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the surface mount technology equipment market in these regions.

