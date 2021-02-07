Surfactants Market To Raise With A Strong Cagr Of 5.4% By 2025 and is projected to reach $66,408 million by 2025

Surfactants are organic chemicals, with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic ends, which when added, change the properties of the liquid at the surface or interface. They allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They are used in different industries, owing to their properties such as wettability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth formation. The global Surfactants market accounted for $43,655million in 2017, and is projected to reach $66,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as extensive use of Surfactants in household detergents and wide usage of Surfactants in their applications such as personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and paints & coatings are projected to drive the growth of the Surfactants market. Increase in household income in emerging economies such as China and India is also anticipated to boost the demand for Surfactants owing to increased consumption of household detergents and personal care products. Low prices and easy availability of Surfactants are the factors expected to further catalyze the growth of Surfactants

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

BASF SE,The Dow Chemical Company,Stepan Company S.A.,Evonik Industries AG,Kao Corporation,The Proctor & Gamble Company,Clariant,Lion Specialty Chemicals Co, Ltd.,Solvay,Huntsman Corporation

What is the Regional Framework?

The global Surfactants market is segmented based on various parameters such as type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cationic surfactant, anionic surfactant, nonionic surfactant, and others. Anionic Surfactants are further categorized into linear alkyl benzene, fatty alcohol ether sulfate, fatty alcohol sulfate, sulfosuccinate, and other anionic surfactant. Nonionic surfactant are further classified into fatty alcohol ethxylate, alkyl phenol ethoxylate, and other nonionic surfactant. Based on application, the market is divided into household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, textile, plastic, paint & coating, adhesive, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

