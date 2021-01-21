Surgical Drills Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Surgical Drills Market analyses the report based on customer demand, supply and market size, current trends, issues, challenges, Forecasts, competition analysis. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on-the-ground insights and Futuristic Market Trends

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Medtronic plc

DePuy Synthes

De Soutter Medical

CONMED Corporation

adeor medial AG

Arthrex Inc.

AlloTech Co. Ltd.

Braun Melsungen AG

…

Inquire more or share a question if any before the purchase on this report

The Global Surgical Drills Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing number of orthopedic and dental surgeries are major factor propelling the global Surgical Drills market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of orthopedic and dental surgeries, high awareness about the dental hygiene and high disposable income are some of the factors contribute to the growth of the surgical drills market.

Factor, such as high cost of the device hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific and Latin America are potential markets for surgical drills due to improved healthcare infrastructure in the region, increased awareness among people regarding healthcare and surgical devices, and rise in medical tourism.

Based on products, the market has been segmented into, pneumatic drills, electric drills, battery powered drills, accessories, and others. The pneumatic drills segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global surgical drills market in 2017. This large share is majorly attributed to the wider acceptance of the devices, and better patient compliance as compared to other products.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT, dental surgery, and other.

North America dominated the global surgical drills market in 2017, owing to a rise in the number of surgical procedures, presence of major players in the region, and increase in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

