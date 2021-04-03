Surgical Gloves Market Trends, Scope, Future Insights to 2025 – Ansell, McKesson Medical-Surgical, Cardinal Health, Henry Schein, Dynarex, Top Glove, Hartalega , Semperit, KCWW, Supermax

The surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different material like latex, nitrile rubber, Polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene and others. Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder free. Powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc, which is used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.

The market of surgical gloves market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, market growth with increasing number of surgeries, rise in non-invasive surgical procedure, growing awareness among the healthcare providers for safety measures, adoption of double gloving to reduce the risk of failure on account of wear and tear. These factors are the driving factors for the growth of the surgical gloves market. Also rising application in forensic research, crime scenes investigation and other applications contribute to surgical gloves market growth. Whereas, used gloves pose threat during the recycling process. If not disposed according to the hazardous waste guidelines then it becomes a part of municipal waste and poses a threat to the civil hygiene. Such factors are expected to restrain global surgical gloves market demand over the forecast period.

The global surgical gloves market is segmented on the basis of raw material, usage, form, distribution channel, end user and geography. The raw material segment includes, latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyisoprene gloves. Based on Form, the surgical gloves market is segmented as, powdered and powdered-free. On the basis of usage the market is further segmented into disposable and reusable. The distribution channel segment includes retail, medical store, and online segments. On the basis of end-user, the global surgical gloves market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global surgical gloves market based on p raw material, usage, form, distribution channel, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall surgical gloves market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the surgical gloves market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, the developed healthcare industry, growing consumer awareness, government initiatives and reforms and rapid product developments and launches. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to rapid developing healthcare sector, thus resulting in high surgical gloves market demand.

