Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Technology Development And Latest Overview to 2025 By Top Players Getinge, B. Braun, Xerafy, Censis, Haldor Advanced

Surgical instrument tracking systems are primarily used to track usage, and location of medical equipment in order to improve patient safety and to manage apparatus inventory. The key factor helping to catalyse the growth of this market is the continuous increase in incidences of the retained surgical instrument. The demand for medical instruments is increasing in various surgical interventions. Thus, in such cases the chances of misplacing these instruments increase in the operating room. Some of the common instruments that are left in a patient’s body during surgery include sponges, knife blades, needles, scalpels, and safety pins. All such facts are driving the demand for surgical instrument tracking systems, thus, bolstering the overall market growth.

In addition, advancement in technologies, rising need for medical equipment inventory management, and increasing number of medical procedures support the market growth significantly. High cost for tracking systems is considered to be a major roadblock to the growth of the global market. Hardware and software used for surgical instrument tracking & tracing systems are expensive and its licensing, maintenance, and support incur additional cost. Thus, budget constraints of many healthcare facilities are anticipated to impede industry growth to some extent

Product Takeaway

The market is studied in terms of products, technologies and end-user application. Product segment is categorized as hardware, software, and services. Software occupies the largest share owing to the technological advancements in the field of inventory management. Depending upon technology, the industry is categorized into Barcodes and RFID. Among which, barcodes dominates the overall market due to its user-friendliness and low installation cost.

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market by Product, 2017 vs 2025

End-Use Takeaway

End User segment is divided in terms of Hospital Settings and Others. Hospital accounted for the largest share owing to the increasing demand for instrument tracking systems. Implementation of RFID and barcode technology in various hospital facilities further surge in demand for such systems. For instance, National Health Service (NHS) hospitals adopted 2D barcode systems to improve tracking of medical instruments, maximize asset management, and increase patient safety.

