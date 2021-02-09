Surgical Lamps Market Cost Analysis, Business Strategy, Growth Rates to 2027 By Top Players A-dec, DRE Medical, Integra LifeSciences, KLS Martin, Koninklijke Philips, Skytron, STERIS, Stryker, Waldmann, Welch Allyn

Surgical lamps are used as an integral part of surgeries and invasive medical procedures. Surgical lights create illumination that helps in the visualization of low contrast objects and small cavities. Surgical lamps are used by surgeons in dental surgery, optical surgery, neurosurgery, and endoscopic surgery. Surgical lamps are mostly used in ambulatory surgery centers and operating rooms in the hospital. Moreover, these devices provide optimally shadow-free and bright high-intensity light that helps in seamless visualization of low-contrast and small objects within the body cavity during operations.

The surgical lamps market is anticipated to grow due to technological advancements that have renovated surgical lamps and have built more opportunities. However, high costs of CFL and LED lamps, complications accompanying with CFLs, and economic slowdown in some nations is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing efforts in research and development and for developing advanced surgical tools used during surgeries and growing government initiatives to implement energy-efficient surgical lamps in the healthcare sector is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The surgical lamps market is segmented on the basis of technology, type of light and product type. Based on technology the market is segmented as LED surgical lamps, CFL surgical lamps and halogen surgical lamps. On the basis of type of light the market is categorized as colour rendition light, homogenous light, special germicidal ultraviolet ray, vein light and others. On the basis of product type the market is categorized as ceiling mount surgical lamp, surgical headlight lamp, dental light lamp, laser light and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in surgical lamps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The surgical lamps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting surgical lamps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the surgical lamps market in these regions.

