Surgical Scalpel Market Estimated to Account for US$ 170.3 Mn by the end of 2025 – B. Braun, Integra, Hill-Rom Services, pfm medical, Ansell, Swann Morton, Medicom, Kai, VOGT MEDICAL, P. J. Dahlhausen

In our study, we have segmented the surgical scalpel market by product, type, material, and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as disposable scalpel, reusable scalpel and accessories. The disposable as well as reusable scalpel is further segmented as scalpel blades and scalpel handles. Based on the type, the market is classified as, standard surgical scalpels and safety surgical scalpels. On the basis of material used, the market of surgical scalpel is segmented as, stainless steel, high grade carbon steel, and other materials. Based on end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, and reference laboratories.

The surgical scalpel market in Europe is estimated to account for US$ 170.3 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 127.0 Mn in 2017. The growth of the surgical scalpel market can be attributed to the technological developments in the field of surgical scalpels and rise in the number of surgical procedures. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for surgical purposes. For example, in April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, with a sensor-rich sphere at the tip, and instead of having the capability to cut people open, it can differentiate between cancerous tumors and normal brain tissue.

Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations in the market also are expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in July, 2017, Hill Rom introduced New Line of Safety Surgical Instruments. The products launches in the surgical scalpel market has been proved to be useful for the company’s growth and has helped in strengthening the company’s product offering.

United Kingdom is anticipated to hold a significant share in the Europe surgical scalpel market in the forecast period, owing to key factors such as presence of training associations and advanced surgical treatment clinics. Furthermore, the demand for surgical scalpel in Europe is expected to increase at a steady rate in Germany in the coming years, due to increased healthcare expenditure along with availability of reimbursements for surgical procedures in the country.

The Market for surgical scalpel in Europe consists of well-recognized as well as emerging companies operating at the regional as well as local level. Some of the companies operating in the surgical scalpel market in Europe include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., pfm medical ag., Ansell, Swann Morton Limited, Medicom, Kai Corporation. and Kai Industries Co., Ltd., VOGT MEDICAL, and P. J. Dahlhausen & Co. GmbH among others.

