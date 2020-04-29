Surgical Scalpel Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 4.1%

The global Surgical Scalpel market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing medical expenditure in developing countries. Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Disposable surgical scalpels come with a fragile handle, a cutting blade and also a sheath in a single unit. The blade is made of stainless steel or high-grade steel and the handle is mostly made of a lighter material like plastic.

According to AMA, the Global Surgical Scalpel market is expected to see growth rate of 4.1%.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc.(United States), pfm medical ag. (Germany), Ansell (Australia), Swann Morton Limited (United Kingdom), Medicom, PL Medical Co., LLC, Southmedic (Canada), Kai Corporation. (Japan).

Market Overview of Global Surgical Scalpel

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 17th July 2017, Hill-Rom has announced the introduction of its new line of safety surgical instruments, including the Bard Parker® SafeSwitch® Disposable Scalpel Handle and Scalpel Handle Cover, as well as the new Bard Parker® Blade Remover. These innovations help protect surgical teams from injuries that may occur before, during and after surgical procedures, and enhance the company’s comprehensive line of surgical blades, scalpels and related accessories.

On 9th Sept. 2019, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it has acquired Rebound Therapeutics, developers of single-use medical devices that enable minimally invasive access, using optics and illumination, for visualization, diagnostic and therapeutic use in neurosurgery.

Market Trend

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Increasing Demand for Disposable Surgical Scalpel

Market Drivers

High Adoption due to Increasing Medical Tourism

Increasing Demand due to Online Availability

Opportunities

Technological Developments Associated with Surgical Scalpel

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in the Asia Pacific Region

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulation Regarding Medical Equipment

Challenges

The Growing Concern Related to Mismanagement and Risk of Injuries

Key Target Audience

Surgical Scalpel Manufactures, Surgical Scalpel Suppliers, Surgical Scalpel Distribution, Government Regulatory Bodies, Government Research Organizations, Private Research Organizations and Others

The Global Surgical Scalpel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Standard Surgical Scalpel, Safety Surgical Scalpel), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel), Product (Disposable Surgical Scalpel (Scalpel Blades, Scalpel Handles), Reusable Surgical Scalpel (Scalpel Blades, Scalpel Handles), Accessories), Material Type (Stainless Steel, High-Grade Carbon Steel, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Nursing Centres, Reference Laboratories)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Driverss

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent & Trademark Analysis

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Surgical Scalpel market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Surgical Scalpel market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Surgical Scalpel market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

