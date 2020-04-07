Surgical Scissors Market was valued at $462 million in 2016, and is projected to Reach $803 million by 2023| Key players like KLS Martin LP,Integra LifeSciences Corporation,B. Braun,Scanlan International

Surgical scissors are medical instruments used in various types of surgeries for cutting. There are various types of materials used for manufacturing surgical scissors. The choice of which depends on factors such as affordability and preference of surgeons. Stainless steel is the most commonly used material for manufacturing surgical scissors, while titanium and tungsten carbide are used to achieve better sharpness for incision during surgeries. The global surgical scissors market was valued at $462 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $803 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The global market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to technological developments and increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide. Moreover, increase in the number of surgeries among geriatric population has fueled the market growth. Furthermore, emerging nations, such as LAMEA, are expected to present lucrative opportunities to surgical scissors manufacturers; thereby propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Surgical Scissors Market:

KLS Martin LP,Integra LifeSciences Corporation,B. Braun,Scanlan International,World Precision Instruments,Skyline Surgical Instruments,Arthrex Inc.,Becton Dickinson and Company

The global surgical scissors market is segmented based on type, material, model, and region. Based on type, it is classified into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. Based on material, it is categorized into steel, titanium, ceramic, tungsten, and others. On the basis of model, it is divided into operating, iris, dissecting, stitch, fine serrated blade, razor-micro cut, light weight-delicate, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Surgical Scissors market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Surgical Scissors Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

