Suture Needles Market Insights,Trends, Future Scope to 2027 – Aspen Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen, CONMED, Hill-Rom, Holtex, Hu-Friedy, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Medtronic, Roboz Surgical

Suture needles are used to close wounds. Sutures are used to close the skin invisibly, strengthen injuries until they are healed, reduce the risk of bleeding, and make scar aesthetically attractive. Various types of suture needles, such as spatula needle, taper point needle, coronar tip needle, triangle needle, and taper cutting, are available in the market. The selection of a suture needle depends on the type of tissue it is to be used on.

The suture needles market is anticipated to increase in number of surgical procedure across the globe. However, easy availability of alternatives and increase in incidence of needle stick injuries are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the launch of new products with improved shelf life and extended expiry date is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The suture needles market is segmented on the basis of type, shape and end user. Based on type the market is segmented as eyed needles and eyeless needles. On the basis of shape the market is categorized as straight shaped needles, half curved shaped needles, compound curve, j shape needles and others. On the basis of end-user the market is categorized as hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in suture needles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The suture needles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting suture needles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the suture needles market in these regions.

