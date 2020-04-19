Swedish Whisky brand uses Smartphone-readable NFC tags that Connects Consumers with Casks

Mackmyra Swedish whiskey, an award-winning manufacturer of single-malt whiskey based mostly in Sweden, is using NFC mobile promoting to attach directly with customers via smartphone, raise awareness of its private Cask program, and launch social media-driven campaigns that promote its most well-liked merchandise.

Mackmyra’s initial readying, launching this quarter, uses NFC tags from skinny Film natural philosophy ASA to create digital origin info into Mackmyra’s non-public Cask giving, that permits customers to make and bottle their own distinctive whiskey. every individual bottle originating from the non-public Cask can link back to elaborate info this specific cask—all through the bit of a smartphone. Following this, a second campaign can promote a consumer-submitted drink-recipe competition that includes the distillery’s flagship “MACK” whiskey and its premium Lab+Distillery gin. customers WHO submit distinctive recipes and share through social platforms can have an opportunity to win varied prizes.

The unambiguously identifiable NFC tags to be utilized in the Mackmyra campaigns absolutely integrate with Thinfilm’s CNECT™ Cloud Platform. Through a custom CNECT dashboard, Mackmyra’s promoting team are going to be able to read time period client engagement activity, analyze campaign performance, and uncover unjust insights to drive business success.

“As Sweden’s terribly initial producer of single-malt whiskey, the Mackmyra complete is deeply unmoving in exploration and innovation,” says Magnus Dandanell, Founder and chief operating officer of Mackmyra. “We’re currently taking an identical approach with technology, victimization Thinfilm’s NFC answer to attach directly with our client base. It’s a perfect match that enables US to strengthen and extend the relationships we’ve got with our loyal customers whereas moving our business forward.”

Following these initial deployments, Mackmyra and Thinfilm decide to alter additional physical+digital experiences on signature merchandise throughout the primary half 2019, together with combining NFC with alternative progressive digital technologies to bring customers behind the scenes of the distilling method.