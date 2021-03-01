Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2026

Global “Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment ” Market Research Study

The growth of the "Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment " market is primarily driven by an array of factors including increasing demand for pork in the global market.

The report evaluates the current state of the global “Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

The report bifurcates the global “Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

increasing demand for pork in the global market.

Market snapshot of the top regions in the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market

APEJ: APEJ is expected to lead the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market with its market size reaching a value of over US$ 1,100 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR 6.7%. However it is in close competition with Eastern Europe, which is leading in terms of CAGR, with a robust market growth at 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The animal industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in most countries of the Asia Pacific region. It is a vital industry linked to millions of jobs in related industries. However, the health and growth of this industry are being threatened by the emergence of animal diseases. APEJ’s market includes China’s pig industry, where the Chinese government is willing to invest and increase the pig industry by implementing supporting policies to support large pig farmers. Chinese scholars have indicated that they have found a new strain of PRRS virus (PRRSV) GDsg that was isolated in the Guangdong province of China, which caused high fever, high morbidity and high mortality for sow and piglets. This is helping APEJ’s swine respiratory diseases treatment market to grow exceptionally.

North America: The demand of pork in countries such as US and Canada is increasing, as a result the production of pork is increasing to meet the needs of the market. The pathogen free pork is directly contributing to the demand of the meat industry. In the pork industry in North America, especially in the U.S, most of the pork farms are using vaccines as the pork industry is looking forward to produce pork which is disease free. Vaccines are mostly used as preventive process to overcome the harmful pathogens. The use of vaccines for PRRS (porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome) and mycoplasma is increasing, the vaccine is directly given to breeding females, to enable the new born pig to be pathogen free. The increase in use of vaccines has helped North America’s market to reach a size of over US$ 780 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Also, the market is quite positive for investors in the animal healthcare sector and it seems like a win-win situation for both the parties (investors and manufacturers) in the long term.

