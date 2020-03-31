Synthetic Geotextile Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2036

The global Synthetic Geotextile market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Synthetic Geotextile market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Synthetic Geotextile are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Synthetic Geotextile market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands)

Low & Bonar (UK)

Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark)

Thrace Group (Greece)

Huesker (Germany)

Berry Global (US)

DuPont (US)

Strata Systems (US)

Leggett & Platt (US)

Officine Maccaferri (Italy)

GSE Environmental (US)

Kaytech (South Africa)

Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

NAUE (Germany)

Propex Operating Company (US)

Carthage Mills (US)

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene

Others

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Others

