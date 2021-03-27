T-cell Therapy Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on T-cell Therapy Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the T-cell Therapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global T-cell Therapy market size was worth 2.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. With the approval of Kymriah and Yescarta, several companies have shifted their business models from developing small molecule and protein-based therapies to adoptive T cell therapy. A range of market entities, from new entrants to the well-established pharma companies are exploring the therapy, which is anticipated to intensify the competition as multiple companies are receiving approvals and consequently gearing up their manufacturing capabilities. The market for Kymriah and Yescarta may be subjected to a rise in competition with the introduction of newly approved products such as JCAR017 from Juno Therapeutics.

A substantial number of CAR-T cell therapy market entitiesare engaging in multi-billion-dollar deals on licensing, collaboration, and acquisitions to build a substantive position in this new area of research. In addition, clinical success and accelerated product approvals are expected to boost market consolidation in near future. Thus, growing network of diverse CAR-T/TCR developers with their offerings would reshape the engineered T cells market landscape.

Currently, majority of financial players are investing in CD19 CAR-T therapies, undertaking several strategies to redirect the public investment in other potential segments of CAR T/TCR market. Investments by government bodies in the comparatively less penetrated segments such as throat cancer and brain tumor is presumed as a lucrative avenue for the growth of the T-cell therapy market.

In April 2019, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched its Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) proposed rule for FY 2020 that aims at bridging the gap between the cost of CAR T-cell therapies and Medicare payments. Through these initiatives, reimbursement bodies are anticipated to produce a major impact on redirecting the market growth.

Modality Insights

The research-based market is estimated as the major source of revenue in the CAR-T cell therapy market landscape since most of the products are under clinical investigation stage. A substantial number of research centers, such as City of Hope, are at the forefront of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell Therapy, considering it as a profitable method of cancer management in the forthcoming years.

The recent approval of CAR T-cell therapies has effectively bridged the critical gaps between translational research and commercial use of T-cell therapy. Some treatment centers authorized to administer these therapies include Childrens Mercy Hospital, Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia.

On the other hand, the regulatory and reimbursement agencies are making focused efforts to drive commercial use of T-cell therapies in hospital and clinical settings. In April 2019, CMS proposed to design a uniform add-on payment Inside Health Policy reports ensuring that the hospitals engaged in conducting CAR T cell-based procedures qualify for the full add-on payment model.

Therapy

Type Insights of T-cell Therapy Market

Clinical trials for CAR T therapies have increased exponentially over the past few years and the number of new trials is observed to be increasing each year. A substantial number of academic entities and companies are running clinical studies with different CAR-T products that often target the same condition.

Furthermore, at the end of Q1 2018, Kymriah was manufactured for more than 300 patients intended to be used across 11 countries and 35 certified treatment centers. On the other hand, by June 2018, around 61 cancer centers were authorized for Yescarta administration to patients.

These factors have led to the estimated largest revenue share of CAR T-cell therapy, as compared to the other types of T-cell Therapy. Following CAR T-cell therapies, TCR therapies pegged the second position with a substantial number of products in Phase III.

Indication Insights

CAR-T-cell Therapy has efficiently proven its effectiveness in hematological malignancies, especially in Diffuse B Cell Lymphoma (DBCL). Given the number of potential competitors and the high fixed costs of autologous cell manufacturing, this segment is anticipated to be crowded in terms of key players in the forthcoming years.

As the hematology CAR market matures in terms of stability and profitability, several companies have begun targeting relatively small pool of eligible, funded patients to diversify from their conventional approved indication into other cancer types as a commercial strategy. This is expected to result in the establishment of new players in the market with strong therapies and pricing.

Solid tumors offer tenfold greater opportunity than hematological cancers with possibly 1.3 million cancer patients annually. The development of effective and affordable CAR-T for solid tumors offers massive benefits to patients and substantial investment returns to market entities.

Regional Insights of T-cell Therapy Market

North America is projected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a substantial number of research centers, larger subject sample size, and a high number of sponsors from the U.S. for clinical trials can be attributed to the growth. Furthermore, CAR T-cell therapeutics have secured regulatory approvals in U.S and Canada.

However, in recent years, China registered the largest number of clinical trials pertaining to CAR T-cell therapies. Post the approval of Kymriah by U.S. and European regulatory bodies, Novartis signed an equity deal with Cellular Biomedicine Group for manufacturing the drug and marketing therapies. Thus, the burgeoning investments by Asian cell therapy companies are anticipated to result in the fastest CAGR of the regional market.

On the other hand, despite the EU approval of CAR T-cell Therapy products, its uptake is relatively slow in Europe. This has resulted in the lower revenue share of Europe, as compared to North America and Asia Pacific.

Market Share Insights of T-cell Therapy Market

The number of companies involved in the development of T-cell therapies, particularly, CAR-T therapies, is on the rise. Novartis AG and Kite Pharma lead the market. Furthermore, Juno Therapeutics is establishing a portfolio that covers T-cell therapies targeting CD19, BCMA, and CD22 along with solid cancer.

CAR T therapy companies are adopting various business models for competitive advantage of the lucrative expansion of cell and gene therapy market. Some companies are opting for the in-house mode of therapy development, while others seek manufacturing support from the third party, such as Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Novartis AG; Gilead Sciences; bluebird bio; TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.; Sorrento Therapeutics; and Fate Therapeutics. Furthermore, the growing investment flows into CAR-T research have resulted in the market entry of conventional drug developers, namely, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, and Amgen. The acquisition of Juno Therapeutics by Celgene Corporation is indicative of the growing interest of big pharma companies in T-cell therapy.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global T-cell Therapy market report on the basis of modality, therapy type, indication, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Research

Commercialized

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

CAR T-cell Therapy

T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based

Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hematologic Malignancies

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Myeloma

Solid Tumors

Melanoma

Brain & Central Nervous System

Liver Cancer

Others

