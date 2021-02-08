Takaful Market: Global Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Opportunities 2020-2026

Takaful Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Takaful Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( JamaPunji, AMAN, Salama, Standard Chartered, Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd, Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad, Zurich Malaysia, Takaful Malaysia ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Takaful market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Takaful, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Takaful Market: Takaful is a Sharia-compliant Islamic insurance product, where members of the community contribute money or a part of their earnings to a pooling system that guarantees against any loss or damage. The underlying principle of takaful portrays the responsibility of each to cooperate and protect each other.

The drivers of Takaful demand include high economic growth and increase in per capita GDP, a youthful demography, increasing awareness, a greater desire for shari’a compliant offerings and increasing asset based, shari’a compliant financing.

The GCC is the largest market and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by the end of 2019. Countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are predicted to be the high growth markets in this region. The changing regulation, growing affluence, and growth in organized savings amongst the local customers are the key drivers for the growth of the takaful market in this region.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Takaful in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Life/Family Takaful

☯ General Takaful

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Takaful in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Family

☯ Government

☯ Business

Takaful Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

