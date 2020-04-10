Target Drone Market Statistics Analysis 2019-2027

In 2029, the Target Drone market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Target Drone market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Target Drone market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Target Drone market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Target Drone market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Target Drone market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.

Global Target Drone Market Segments

Global Target Drone Market, by Platform

Ground Target

Aerial Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine

Others

Global Target Drone Market, by Application

Combat Training

Target & Decoy

Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance

Global Target Drone Market, by End-user

Commercial

Defense Air Navy Land

Homeland Security

Global Target Drone Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

