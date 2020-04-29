Tea Extract Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The Tea Extracts market was valued at US$ 2,520.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,500.7 million by 2027.”

Tea extracts are defined as the concentrated form of tea and is extracted from black tea, green tea, and oolong tea, among others. Tea is considered as the most popular and commonly served beverage in the globe. Tea extracts such as green tea are high in antioxidants and promote heart health. Tea extracts are used in various industries such as food and beverages, cosmetic, pharmaceutical to enhance the nutritional value of the products. The tea extracts are available in organic and conventional form. The market size for organic tea extract has surged over the past few years due to the increasing demand for certified organic products by the consumers.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global tea extracts market. Factors such as an increase in income level with better lifestyles are the major driving factors for tea extracts in the Asia Pacific region. Further, the increased consumption of innovative food and beverage along with growing demand for improved variety of cosmetics has led to the introduction of new variants of tea extracts in the tea extracts market. The growth of the consumption of tea extracts across regions such as China, India, Japan and South East Asia is expected to further supplement the growth of the tea extracts market in the Asia Pacific region as the various retail channels provide easy accessibility of a variety of tea extracts products, which attracts the consumer.

Growing demand for tea extracts from food, beverages and pharmaceutical industries is impacting the growth of tea extracts market

Tea extracts are being widely used in the production of several food items such as dairy products, cereals, cakes, instant noodles, meat & meat products, and confectionery. Besides adding taste, flavor, and aroma to the food items, these extracts are also known to impart certain health benefits to the products. Other than convenience food items, tea extracts are also used in functional and fortified food and beverages such as dietary supplements, nutritional bars and drinks to enhance the nutritional aspect of the product. Apart from its usage in food and beverage industry, tea extracts are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the presence of a highly bioactive constituent, which causes biochemical and pharmacological effects. Tea extracts are also used to promote the growth of the plant and to produce several cosmetic products meant for skin and hair which includes cream, cleansers, toners, serums and others. Hence, the demand for tea extracts has increased in several industries with an increased focus towards research and development activities among manufacturers which is further expected to lead to the growth of tea extracts market.

Source Insights

Tea extracts market on the bases of source is bifurcated into black tea, green tea, oolong tea and others. The black tea segment accounted for the largest share in the global tea extracts market. Moreover, the oolong tea segment is projected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Black tea extract is obtained from powdered form of black tea leaves which are extracted from plant named as Camellia sinesis. Other than the other forms of tea, black tea is processed, fermented and oxidized which provides it a unique color and flavor. Black tea is considered to be a rich source of vitamin C, zinc, iron, and calcium, among others. Further, it exhibits anti-allergic and antiviral properties and is also a rich source of antioxidants, polyphenols, and theaflavins, which possess several health benefits. The market size for black tea is increasing with the increase in application base in several end use industries such as food, cosmetic, beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which source (Black, Green, and Oolong) is leading the tea extract market?

Black tea in the tea extract market is leading the market at the global level during the forecasted period. Black tea extracts is known to provide various benefits to health, and is comparatively less astringent with a mellower flavor than other tea. Black tea extract also exhibits anti-oxidants, anti-allergic, anti-viral and anti-spasmodic properties owing to which it is widely preferable by consumers. Further, the black tea helps to lower the incidence of several diseases such as neurological disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and others and also ensures oral health.

Which tea extract by nature is having a significant growth in the tea extract market?

Conventional tea in the tea extract market is leading the market at the global level during the forecasted period. Conventional farming is one of the most practiced farming methods which involves use of fertilizers, pesticides and other chemical compounds to cultivate the crop. The conventional form of farming technique is widely adopted among the farmers in order to obtain higher yield and availability of product at low cost.

Which is the leading form of tea extract?

The liquid form in the tea extract market is leading the market at the global level during the forecasted period. The liquid form of tea extracts is an aqueous solution of tea extracts as a concentrated product. The powdered form of tea extracts is mixed along with water along with several preservatives to form aqueous tea concentrates. This concentrates can then be used in several application bases such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other end-uses. The liquid form of tea extracts is known to possess strong aroma and taste and possess a rich nutritional profile.

