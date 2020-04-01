Technical Coil Coatings Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

The global Technical Coil Coatings market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Technical Coil Coatings market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Technical Coil Coatings market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Technical Coil Coatings across various industries.

The Technical Coil Coatings market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

manufacturers are focussing on the development of eco-friendly or green product offerings that employ bio-based resins. In Germany, Evonik Industries has recently developed a new product range of polyester resins for coil coatings top coats and primers, which the company markets under its established DYNAPOL® brand. The product is based on renewable raw materials, which sets it apart from the other binders used for coil coatings.

Availability of substitutes for technical coil coating products can be a hindrance in the growth of the global technical coil coatings market

Implementation of alternative materials such glass and steel for exterior coatings increases competition in the global market. Continuously rising demand for low cost and high performance alternatives such as fibre and reinforced plastics, implementation of modern technologies and aggressive environmental policies are expected to be the major factors restraining revenue growth of the global technical coil coatings market. Further, the different raw materials used in the paints and coatings market are pigments, solvents, binders, additives and white urea. These raw materials account for approximately 49% of the total cost of technical coil coating products. Revenue growth of the technical coil coatings market is affected by various macroeconomic factors and price fluctuations in crude oil, logistics costs, and import duties of pre-coated coils. The high costs associated with the production of technical coil coatings also forces people to look for an alternative for these products.

