Technological Advancements Of Global Sanitary Napkins Market 2018-2022

Sanitary napkins are prevalent among women owing to their accessibility and design in a wide variety of patterns, which includes regular pads, maxi pads, thin pads, and ultra-thin pads. High level of ease provided by thin pads has increased their adoption in the market. Ease and suitability are the key factors expected to drive the sanitary napkins market. As these products cater to a variety of women consumers with varying menstrual flow, resulting in high adoption of these products. The market has witnessed increase in awareness among women because of programs driven by government initiatives in many countries, especially developing countries, educating women about hygiene and persuading them to use menstrual pads instead of cloth.

Analysts forecast the global sanitary napkins market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Request for a FREE sample and Get more information on the market contribution of various segments

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sanitary napkins market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sanitary napkins.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sanitary Napkins Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Edgewell Personal Care

Hengan International Group

Kimberly Clark

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm

Other prominent vendors

Armada & Lady Anion

Bodywise (UK)

Cotton High Tech

Everteen

First Quality Enterprises

GladRags

Lunapads.com

Johnson & Johnson

Maxim Hygiene

NatraTouch

NutraMarks

Ontex International

Seventh Generation

Time of the Month

Market driver

Surge in popularity of organic products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Inquire More About This Report @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1476108

Market trend

Growing consumer interest in menstrual cups

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/