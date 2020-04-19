Tekni-Plex completes acquisition of three healthcare packaging plants

The offices give an expansive arrangement of sterilisable therapeutic gadget packaging substrates including covered and uncoated Tyvek, heat-seal and cold-seal covered paper and films, medicinal evaluation covers, and die-cut lids and labels.

Tekni-Plex CEO Paul Young said: “The acquisition expands our complex packaging solution portfolio for medical device manufacturers, many of whom have been supplied by our Colorite, Natvar and Dunn medical products businesses for decades. The acquisition of these three plants also brings us 150 highly qualified and experienced employees who form the backbone of the business. We are happy to welcome them to the Tekni team of 3,000 strong across the world.”

The Amcor fabricating offices buy is the eleventh procurement Tekni-Plex has made in the previous five years, supporting its procedure to develop its business through transformative acquisitions and and strategic add-ons.

San Francisco-based Genstar Capital, a leading private value firm dynamic in top notch companies, works in association with supervisory teams and a system of key consultants and supported the acquisition.

“Genstar is excited to be sponsoring Tekni-Plex’s acquisition of the Amcor plants, as we continue to focus efforts on expanding our healthcare-related packaging capabilities,” said Managing Director David Golde.

Tekni-Plex is an all around coordinated company concentrated on creating and assembling items for a wide assortment of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, and household and industrial products.