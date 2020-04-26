Telco Digital Advertising Market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during 2019-2027 according to market forecasts

Digital is the rapidly growing segment in the advertising market, and a formidable revenue engine for numerous digital technology players. Telecom companies are significantly focusing on adopting advertising business model and developing offerings to rise their participation and revenue share in digital advertising market. The digital advertising providers the potential to expand their revenue base and shift toward high growth digital business models. Thus, participation in the digital advertising ecosystem facilitates the telcos to expand beyond their core business services and geographical foothold, thereby boosting operational scale.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Telco Digital Advertising market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the telco digital advertising market are the increase in spending on digital advertising, diversification of revenue sources by the telecom industry players. In addition, the tremendous shift toward smartphones by the people is further propelling the growth of the telco digital advertising market.

Leading Key Players:

1. AT and T

2. OOREDOO GROUP (Indosat)

3. SFR

4. Singtel

5. Telefónica, S.A.

6. Verizon

