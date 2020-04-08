Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market : Segmentation, Industry trends and Developments Upto 2027
Growing adoption of IoT is one of the prominent factors for the growth of telecom billing and revenue management market
Latest market study on “Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to 2027 by Type (Telecom Billing, Cloud Billing, IoT Billing); Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid)– Global Analysis and Forecast”, the global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Billing systems are a part of accounts payable as customers frequently use services from other firms such as long-distance, wireless roaming, and call completion through other networks. Revenue management help to predict the behavior of customers, so that product accessibility and price can be improved to generate the maximum amount of revenue possible. In the last few decades, global telecom operators and Communication Service Providers (CSP’s) have experienced a significant change in numbers of end-users and their varying demands.
On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000103/
Company Profiles :
- Accenture PLC
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
- Amdocs, Inc.
- Cerillion PLC
- CSG Systems International, Inc.
- Ericsson
- goTransverse International, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- NEC Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Redknee, Inc.
- SAP SE
- XURA
Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market
Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Component
- Solution
- Billing Management
- Account Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed services
Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Type
- Telecom Billing
- Cloud Billing
- IoT Billing
Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- Hybrid
Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000103/
Reasons to Buy :
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global telecom billing and revenue management market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global telecom billing and revenue management market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
About The Insight Partners:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.