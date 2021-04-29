Telecom Cloud Market to 2027 Impressive Gains Including Key Players like AT&T, BT Group PLC, CenturyLink, Fusion Telecommunications International

Telecom computing assists the telecom sector by making valuable enhancement in the overall landline business. Due to drastic fall witnessed in the number of landline users due to the substantial penetration of mobiles, the telecom sector majorly focused towards the deployment of cloud in their systems with an aim to increase utilization of existing system resources and better virtualization of networks and servers.

The less operational and administrational cost associated with the usage of telecom clouds, the enterprises are increasingly adopting the technology, which is pacing up the growth of telecom cloud market in the current scenario. Moreover, increase in the adoption of cloud infrastructure among various industry enterprises such as banking institutions and retail, to have better access to data is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the telecom cloud market.

The global players operating in The Telecom Cloud Market profiled in the report covers:

AT&T, Inc.

2. BT Group PLC

3. CenturyLink

4. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.

5. NTT Communications Corporation

6. Orange Business Services

7. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

8. Telekom Deutschland GmbH

9. Telus Corporation

10. Telstra Corporation Limited

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telecom cloud market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The telecom cloud market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the telecom cloud market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the telecom cloud in these regions.

