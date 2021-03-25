Telecom Cyber Security Market Analysis by Application, Revenue, Players and Vendors to 2020-2027

Market Overview:

The “Global Telecom Cyber Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of telecom cyber security market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user and geography. The global telecom cyber security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telecom cyber security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The telecom cyber security market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidents of the security breach by cyber criminals and hacktivists. Moreover, a shifting focus of the telecom industries from traditional business models to sophisticated technologies such as securing end-subscriber devices is further expected to drive the telecom cyber security market. Nonetheless, the market is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

1.BAE Systems plc

2.Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.Huntsman Security

4.IBM Corporation

5.Kaspersky Lab

6.MWR InfoSecurity Limited

7.Prodaft Sarl

8.PT. Sarana Solusindo Informatika (SOLUSI)

9.Senseon Tech LTD

10.Symantec Corporation

Telecom Cyber Security Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Telecom Cyber Security Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

