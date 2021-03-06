Telecom Expense Management Market Trends Analysis 2019-2027

Telecom Expense Management Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Telecom Expense Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Telecom Expense Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

competitive landscape of the TEM market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive TEM market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the TEM market’s growth.

Anatole SAS, Asentinel LLC, Calero Software LLC, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Ezwim B.V, MDSL, Valicom Corporation, Tangoe, Inc., Veropath Limited (IntelligentComms), WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and Avotus Corporation are some of the major players operating within the global TEM market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Telecom Expense Management Market

By Application

Financial Management

Order Management

Business Intelligence

Inventory Management

Contract Management

Dispute Management

Others

By Mode of Delivery

Managed Services

Complete Outsourcing

Cloud Services

By End-use Adoption

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

