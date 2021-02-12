Telecom Operations Management Market Overview 2020-2027 | Detailed Analysis on Global Industry Top Players, Size, Growth, Share, Demand and Future Insights

The “Global Telecom Operations Management Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Telecom Operations Management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Telecom Operations Management market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-users, and geography. The global Telecom Operations Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Telecom Operations Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Telecom Operations Management market.

The various benefits offered by the telecom operations management such as reduce administration and operation cost, improve security, immediate and accurate management of telecom resources, henceforth increasing demand for the telecom operations management market. Complexity and high operational costs of telecom infrastructure is a growing demand for the telecom operations management that driving the growth of the market. The rising need for end-to-end operations management is expected to propel the growth of the telecom operations management market.

The global telecom operations management market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment type. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as billing and revenue management, performance management, service assurance management, inventory management, network management, customer and product management. On the basis of service the market is segmented as planning and consulting, system integration, managed services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global telecom operations management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The telecom operations management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting telecom operations management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the telecom operations management market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS ANALYSIS

The reports cover key developments in the telecom operations management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from telecom operations management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for telecom operations management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the telecom operations management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key telecom operations management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Accenture plc

– Amdocs, Inc.

– Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

– Cisco System Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– NEC Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Insight Partners dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Telecom Operations Management MARKET LANDSCAPE Telecom Operations Management MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Telecom Operations Management MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Telecom Operations Management MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE Telecom Operations Management MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Telecom Operations Management MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Telecom Operations Management MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

