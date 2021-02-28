Telecom Service Assurance Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: IBM, CA Technologies, NetScout Systems, TEOCO, Spirent

Telecom Service Assurance Global Market Report 2020-2024

Service assurance, in telecommunications, is the application of policies and processes by a Communications Service Provider (CSP) to ensure that services offered over networks meet a pre-defined service quality level for an optimal subscriber experience.

The voluminous increase in the number of subscribers, need for high optimization & increased cost savings, and ability to measure the performance of a service & Quality of Service (QoS) have led to the increased demand for telecom service assurance solutions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, CA Technologies, NetScout Systems, TEOCO, Spirent, Ericsson, Nokia, Anritsu, EXFO, HPE, MYCOM OSI, InfoVista, Dell/EMC, Huawei, Accenture, Tata Communications, Amdocs, Comarch, Cisco, Viavi Solutions, RADCOM

Product Type Segmentation

Cloud-based

On-premises

Industry Segmentation

Mobile

PSTN

Others

Table of Content:

Section 1 Telecom Service Assurance Product Definition

Section 2 Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Telecom Service Assurance Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Telecom Service Assurance Market Forecast 2019-2024

Section 9 Telecom Service Assurance Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Telecom Service Assurance Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Telecom Service Assurance Cost of Production Analysis

