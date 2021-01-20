Telecom Service Assurance Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – IBM, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard, Tata Consultancy Services, NEC, Nokia, Spirent, CA Technologies

Telecom Service Assurance Industry Forecast to 2027 delivering Key Insights and providing Competitive Advantage to clients through a Detailed Report. The study is a perfect balance bridging both Qualitative and Quantitative information of Telecom Service Assurance market.

The role of service assurance systems is to act as the mediator between the communication service provider and the customer. There has been a meteoric rise in the data traffic over the network with penetration of telecom networks in the remote and rural areas. Also, voice and video calls over the IP based systems and Video on Demand have contributed to the growth in the traffic over the internet. Congestion over the network leads to loss of packets eventually resulting in call drops or essential information lost on video conferences. Huge traffics demanded better management and services by the providers. Service assurance solutions perform these tasks. Along with these tasks they also perform network optimization that creates more revenue opportunities for service providers.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Telecom Service Assurance Market along with detailed segmentation of market by software, service, deployment type and five major geographical regions. Global Telecom Service Assurance market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to rising needs of better services on customer’s side and maximizing Average Revenue Per-User (ARPU) with minimized operational costs at the communication service provider’s side.

The reports cover key developments in the Telecom Service Assurance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Telecom Service Assurance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Telecom Service Assurance market in the global market.

Key Players Leading the Market

IBM Corporation

Accenture

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Tata Consultancy Services

NEC Corporation

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Spirent Communications plc

CA Technologies

The “Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Telecom Service Assurance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Telecom Service Assurance market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global Telecom Service Assurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Telecom Service Assurance market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Telecom Service Assurance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Telecom Service Assurance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Telecom Service Assurance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Telecom Service Assurance market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Telecom Service Assurance Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Telecom Service Assurance Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Telecom Service Assurance Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Telecom Service Assurance Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

