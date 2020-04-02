Telecom Tower Market Dynamics & Growth factors, Consumer Demands, Technology & Competitive Status By 2025

“The global telecom tower market accounted for US$ 40.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 146.53 Bn by 2025. “

The global telecom tower market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for telecom tower consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Also, there are many stakeholders in the telecom tower ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of advanced technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users.

Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between towercos and network operators, and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surge in the market for telecom tower over the forecast period. In the global telecom tower market, Asia Pacific is the most dominant region, with significantly large numbers of tower deployment and market players operating in the region. The region is constantly witnessing an upsurge in the deployment and installation of telecom towers, owing to the rapid increase in mobile subscribers in Asian countries especially, China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. Australia is one of the major countries in the Pacific region in terms of mobile subscribers, and the number of subscribers is increasing decently over the years.

With the advancement in technology in today’s world and the existing network infrastructure prove to be incapable of handling the predicted surge in the number of connected devices as well as the data explosion over the network. As a result, a huge demand for a more robust and reliable communication network infrastructure capable of handling a huge influx of data over the network is on the rise. Social media has become an integral part of the individual’s lifestyle in recent times and thus the use of the internet has also rapidly increased. The bolstering demand of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, security, mobile data traffic, and expansion of mobile apps lead to the integration of cloud architecture with the mobile networks to enhance the flexible delivery of services with high speed.

The telecom tower market report emphasizes an in-depth categorization of telecom tower market based by types, tower placement, and deployment type.

The geographic breakdown of the telecom tower covers key regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The regional segment for telecom tower market has been further classified into respective countries. Based on type segment, the global telecom tower market is dominated by lattice towers, capturing a significant market share in 2017, and the need for the same is anticipated to saturate over the years till 2025. Regionally, the telecom tower market was led by the Asia Pacific countries, and these countries are estimated to deploy and install telecom towers in large numbers during the forecast period from 2020 – 2025, making the region grow at a prime rate.

